Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$111.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,875. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,600.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

