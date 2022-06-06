Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.46.

Shares of TOU opened at C$76.71 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.25.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

