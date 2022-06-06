TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $10.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $626.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $531.23 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $611.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

