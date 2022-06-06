Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.73

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $23.17. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 53,959 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,152,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

