Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.