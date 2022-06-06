Truist Financial Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,774.63.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,335.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,202.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,276.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.