Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 42,930 shares.The stock last traded at $49.96 and had previously closed at $50.22.

TCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tucows by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

