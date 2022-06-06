Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 859,882 shares.The stock last traded at $75.03 and had previously closed at $74.59.

Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

