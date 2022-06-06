Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. 921,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,176,215. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

