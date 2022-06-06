UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0003

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, UCA Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $624,957.47 and $1,409.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00845346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 230.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00381250 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,344,395,570 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,535,435 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

