UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UiPath from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

UiPath stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

