Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.98. 211,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,617. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Williams Capital cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.54.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 664,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 495,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

