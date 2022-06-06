UNICORN Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $16,725.36 and $68.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016860 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

