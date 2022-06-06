Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $3.80 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.29 or 0.00016911 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and $129.60 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 719,028,140 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

