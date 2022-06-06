United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of United Rentals worth $238,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,671. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.76 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

