United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. United States Steel makes up 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.18% of United States Steel worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United States Steel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Steel by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Steel by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of X traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,222,965. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.