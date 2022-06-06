Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 6835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after acquiring an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,532,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

