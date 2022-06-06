Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 818,940 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $4.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
