Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $297.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.00.

VMI opened at $261.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,993,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

