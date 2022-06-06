VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 402,634 shares.The stock last traded at $46.31 and had previously closed at $46.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

