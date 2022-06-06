VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,473,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,908. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $215.23 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.59.

