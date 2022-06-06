Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 685.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,348. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.