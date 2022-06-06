Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VTWRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $$31.21 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

