Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.40.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

