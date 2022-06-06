Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.16 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Velas has a market capitalization of $144.28 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001784 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.