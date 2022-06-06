Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VRTV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

