Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 5.1%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.85. 85,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,057,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

