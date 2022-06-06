Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.31. Vertex shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.50, a P/E/G ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vertex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

