Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.86. 31,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,497,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERU. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

