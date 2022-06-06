Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

