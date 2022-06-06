Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,740,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.83 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

