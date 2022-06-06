Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $4.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

VIPS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,734. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after acquiring an additional 915,418 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,268,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 22.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

