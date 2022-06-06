Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Up 7.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 73,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,629,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 460.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.