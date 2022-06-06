Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,570 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.76% of Visa worth $3,167,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. 95,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,838. The company has a market cap of $407.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.