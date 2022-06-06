Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,368.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,368.14 ($17.31).

VTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($15.27) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,100 ($13.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

VTY traded up GBX 13.75 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 916.25 ($11.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,889. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 749.50 ($9.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 872.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,003.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £84,497.01 ($106,904.11). Also, insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,568.81).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

