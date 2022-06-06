Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $173.00 price objective on the stock.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($180.65) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($155.91) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $189.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.