Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $545.00.

5/20/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $600.00.

5/18/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $610.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $600.00.

5/17/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $587.00.

4/25/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $650.00 to $700.00.

4/8/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $552.96 and a 200-day moving average of $540.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.00 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,700,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

