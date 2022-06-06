Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 76.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 106,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

