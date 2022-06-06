Wells Fargo & Company Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $735.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $735.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $738.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $718.95.

REGN stock opened at $630.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $679.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $501.69 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

