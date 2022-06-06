Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
