Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.14.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

