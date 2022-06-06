Wing Finance Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00013521 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $4.37 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,578,399 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

