Wolfe Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.
Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.
About FOX (Get Rating)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOX)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.