Wolfe Research Lowers FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 101.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after buying an additional 3,574,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $106,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,661,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 688,278 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in FOX by 2,337.0% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

