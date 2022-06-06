Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.