Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $24.62. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

