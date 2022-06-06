WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

