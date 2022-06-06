WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$183.85.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.43. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

