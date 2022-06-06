WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

Get WSP Global alerts:

TSE WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$149.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.