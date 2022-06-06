Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $98.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 90,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,061. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $129.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

