XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

